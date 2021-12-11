SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 205,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,191. SpartanNash has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $877.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

