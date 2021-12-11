Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ACA. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

