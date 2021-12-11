Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Southern by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after acquiring an additional 549,661 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $65.08 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

