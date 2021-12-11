Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 108 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.15.

MMM opened at $177.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.