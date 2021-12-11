Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 139.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.37. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.10.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

