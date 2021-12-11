Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.