Krilogy Financial LLC Has $728,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.