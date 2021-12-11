Krilogy Financial LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,976,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.94 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.