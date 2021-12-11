OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 575 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 80,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ED opened at $82.61 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

