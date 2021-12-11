Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EOD opened at $5.98 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 484,125 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

