Lethean Hits Market Capitalization of $799,423.79 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $799,423.79 and $258.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,371.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.96 or 0.08312624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.00322964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.70 or 0.00933812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00077453 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.00408058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00282192 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

