Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVVIY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

AVVIY stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

