Step Hero Price Reaches $0.52 (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Step Hero has a market cap of $6.77 million and $403,467.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00211064 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.