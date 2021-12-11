DeFi Yield Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $9.30 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $796,509.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,301,462 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

