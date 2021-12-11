Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341,043 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 102,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

