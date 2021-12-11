Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $703.92 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $348.36 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $714.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

