Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,250 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMLG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,883,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 328.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 372,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 285,307 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,734,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,726,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 129,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MMLG opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

