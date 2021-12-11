Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $76.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.66.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,459 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after acquiring an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.