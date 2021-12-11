Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives $47.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $989.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

