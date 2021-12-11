Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

USIG stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.