Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,654 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

