Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 17,374 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 105,010 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 620,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.29 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37.

