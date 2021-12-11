Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 572.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 1.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.14. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

