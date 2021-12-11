Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 3.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK stock opened at $178.38 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.85 and a 200 day moving average of $189.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

