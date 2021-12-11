OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 836 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $128.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

