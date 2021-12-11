Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $305.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

