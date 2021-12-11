Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,740 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

