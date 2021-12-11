Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Lowered by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,143 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,666,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $102,157,000 after buying an additional 118,261 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,083,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

