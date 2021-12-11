The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 619,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $203,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $415.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Truist increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

