Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $67,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

INTU stock opened at $677.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.14. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

