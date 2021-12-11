CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.50 million-$412.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.95 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $198.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average is $251.74. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.96.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,296 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,288 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

