Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.88. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 494,045 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKPNY. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

