Qudian (QD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Qudian (NYSE:QD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Qudian has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $354.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qudian stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Qudian worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

