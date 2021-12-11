Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

