Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $57.56 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar General worth $57,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

DG stock opened at $222.40 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

