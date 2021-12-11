Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

AOD opened at $10.21 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

