Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.7% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Visa worth $281,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,326,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 303,800 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 6.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in Visa by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $247,340,000 after acquiring an additional 74,580 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.10 and a 200 day moving average of $226.84. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.