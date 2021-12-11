Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Snowflake worth $101,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $371.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 805,567 shares of company stock worth $275,654,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

