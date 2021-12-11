Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $39.88 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.37% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $39,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

BAH opened at $83.43 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.