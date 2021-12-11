McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend payment by 58.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

