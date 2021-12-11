VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI opened at $28.36 on Friday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.