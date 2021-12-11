VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.
Shares of VICI opened at $28.36 on Friday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.
VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.
In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
