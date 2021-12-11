JCSD Capital LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up approximately 2.8% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NTB opened at $36.35 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

