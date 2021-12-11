Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.40. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.