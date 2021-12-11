Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.40. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.