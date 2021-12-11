Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) PT at $63.50

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

VNNVF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Warburg Research raised shares of Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $74.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

