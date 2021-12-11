Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on EIFZF shares. TD Securities assumed coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

