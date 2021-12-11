Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $255.14 or 0.00527452 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $5.07 billion and $140.86 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00170988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00022992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060821 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,861,248 coins and its circulating supply is 19,855,767 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

