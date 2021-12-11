The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.