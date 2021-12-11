DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 4,475 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Rogers Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 139,544 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,836,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

