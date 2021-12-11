Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.