Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.81 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of TTEK opened at $171.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total value of $3,044,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,026 shares of company stock worth $17,930,290. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

